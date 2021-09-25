Detroit Red Wings make first roster subtractions of training camp

Just moments ago, the Detroit Red Wings announced their first roster subtractions of training camp as they have assigned F Cross Hanas & Pasquale Zito, D Oscar Plandowski & G Jan Bednar & Sebastian Cossa to their respective major junior clubs & released F Cameron Butler, Luke Toporowski & Cooper Walker from their amateur tryouts.

It is going to be a lot of fun to follow the progress of Sebastion Cossa as he plays for the Edmonton Oil Kings this coming season.

