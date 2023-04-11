Detroit Red Wings make pair of moves prior to matchup with Hurricanes

Tonight the Detroit Red Wings will hit the road to take on the Carolina Hurricanes and prior to tonight's matchup they announced two moves. The Red Wings recalled Danny O'Regan from the Grand Rapids Griffins and they sent down Defenseman Simon Edvinsson who just finished playing his ninth game for Detroit which is the maximum amount of games allowed before entering your first season on your entry-level contract.

The Red Wings acquired Danny O'Regan earlier this season in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks. O'Regan was assigned to Grand Rapids following the trade and he would go on to play in 64 games scoring 17 goals, and adding 31 assists. O'Regan has played in 30 games in the NHL in his career; he has played for San Jose, Anaheim, and Buffalo. O'Regan has a career point total of six coming on one goal and five assists.

Simon Edvinsson got his first taste of NHL experience playing in nine games and he would also score his first career goal in only his third career game, he now heads back to Grand Rapids with two career NHL goals. During his time this season in Grand Rapids, he played in 51 games wracking up 27 points. With Edvinsson having now played in nine games with the Red Wings you can expect him to start the 2023-24 season in the NHL.