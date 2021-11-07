Detroit Red Wings make pair of roster moves following OT win over Sabres

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have made a pair of roster moves following their come-from-behind overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres.

On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have assigned center Joe Veleno to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

In addition, the Red Wings have activated defenseman Gustav Lindstrom from injured reserve.

