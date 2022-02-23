in Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings make pair of roster moves prior to game vs. Avalanche

Later tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Colorado Avalanche in a matchup that will welcome Darren Helm back to Hockeytown.

Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have recalled center Joe Veleno from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and removed center Carter Rowney from injured reserve.

