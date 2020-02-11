35.1 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings make pair of roster moves

By Michael Whitaker

Deciding to (once again) waive defenseman Jonathan Ericsson wasn’t the only roster move that the Detroit Red Wings made on Tuesday.

They’ve re-assigned forwards Taro Hirose and Givanni Smith back to the Grand Rapids Griffins, and at the same time have removed Anthony Mantha and Frans Nielsen from injured reserve. Mantha will make his return tonight against the Sabres.

Smith has scored twice along with an assist, and is a minus -2 in 21 games with Detroit this season. Meanwhile, Hirose has scored twice with five assists and a minus -12 ranking in 26 games.

