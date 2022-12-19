Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings make rare double trade involving RW Givani Smith

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have pulled off a double trade involving RW Givani Smith. The Red Wings announced just moments ago that they have traded Smith to the Florida Panthers in exchange for D Michael Del Zotto. The Red Wings then turned around and traded Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for C Danny O’Regan.

This week's hottest stories
Detroit Red Wings Givani Smith

Detroit Red Wings make rare double trade involving RW Givani Smith

During his time with the Red Wings, Smith played in 85 games over four seasons, scoring seven goals and dishing out seven assists.

So far in 2022-23, Smith has played in just two games for the Red Wings, and he was a -3 during that time.

Featured Videos

During the 2021-22 season, he played in 46 games, scoring four goals.

detroit red wings,Givani Smith

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts BREAKING: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers injury
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Red Wings Givani Smith
Detroit Red Wings make rare double trade involving RW Givani Smith
Detroit Red Wings News
Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts
BREAKING: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers injury
NFL News
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: Way-Too-Early Prediction:
Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion
Detroit Red Wings
5 Red Wings That Need To Step Up Immediately.
Detroit Red Wings Analysis and Opinion
Lost your password?