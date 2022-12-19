According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have pulled off a double trade involving RW Givani Smith. The Red Wings announced just moments ago that they have traded Smith to the Florida Panthers in exchange for D Michael Del Zotto. The Red Wings then turned around and traded Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for C Danny O’Regan.

Detroit Red Wings make rare double trade involving RW Givani Smith

During his time with the Red Wings, Smith played in 85 games over four seasons, scoring seven goals and dishing out seven assists.

So far in 2022-23, Smith has played in just two games for the Red Wings, and he was a -3 during that time.

During the 2021-22 season, he played in 46 games, scoring four goals.