The Detroit Red Wings have made a significant change to their blue line, sending one of their most promising young defensemen back to the American Hockey League.

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On Friday, Detroit announced that Axel Sandin-Pellikka has been assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins, while veteran defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker has been recalled.

The move comes just one day after the Red Wings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1, improving to 6-4-3 and extending their winning streak to two games.

And while the transaction may surprise some fans, it follows weeks of uncertainty surrounding Sandin-Pellikka’s role under head coach Todd McLellan.

Oct 10, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka (44) waits for a face-off against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Send Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids

According to the official roster announcement, Sandin-Pellikka will continue his development in Grand Rapids after appearing in just seven games with Detroit this season.

The 21-year-old defenseman recorded one assist, four penalty minutes, and a minus-one rating in those appearances.

It’s a disappointing development for a player who entered the season with significant expectations after recording seven goals and 14 assists in 68 NHL games as a rookie in 2025-26.

However, the bigger concern has been his lack of playing time.

As we previously reported, Sandin-Pellikka had struggled to crack McLellan’s lineup, watching several games from the press box while Detroit relied on other young defensemen.

Rather than continue having him sit as a healthy scratch, the Red Wings have decided to send him somewhere he can receive regular playing time.

For a 21-year-old whose offensive ability remains a major part of his upside, that could be an important developmental opportunity.

Jacob Bernard-Docker Returns to Detroit

Meanwhile, Bernard-Docker returns to Detroit after being assigned to Grand Rapids earlier this month.

The 26-year-old appeared in 63 games for the Red Wings last season, recording one goal, four assists, 87 blocked shots, and 66 hits.

According to Detroit’s previous announcement regarding Bernard-Docker, the former first-round pick has played 207 NHL games with Ottawa, Buffalo, and Detroit.

As we previously examined, Bernard-Docker was sent to the Griffins after clearing waivers, with Detroit looking to manage its crowded defensive roster.

Now, he’s back.

What the Move Means for Detroit’s Blue Line

The move gives McLellan another experienced defensive option while allowing Sandin-Pellikka to play more consistently at the AHL level.

It also raises an important question about how Detroit plans to develop its younger defensemen while attempting to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Sandin-Pellikka remains an important part of the Red Wings’ future, but Friday’s decision makes one thing clear: Detroit believes regular playing time in Grand Rapids is more valuable than another night watching from the press box.