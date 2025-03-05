Detroit Red Wings Make Tough Decision on Christian Fischer

The Detroit Red Wings’ decision to recall Carter Mazur makes a little more sense as the team has reportedly decided to waive Christian Fischer.
Fischer (DET) too https://t.co/gUK4YQzTcr— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 5, 2025
Why it Matters
After spending his first seven NHL seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, Fischer joined the Detroit Red Wings on a one-year, $1.125 million deal on July 2, 2023. He signed a similar one-year, $1.125 million contract again on July 1, 2024. This season, Fischer has played in 45 games, recording one goal and six assists. During the 2023-24 campaign, he tallied 5 goals and 14 assists in 79 games with the Red Wings.