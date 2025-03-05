Detroit Red Wings Make Tough Decision on Christian Fischer

The Detroit Red Wings’ decision to recall Carter Mazur makes a little more sense as the team has reportedly decided to waive Christian Fischer.

Why it Matters

After spending his first seven NHL seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, Fischer joined the Detroit Red Wings on a one-year, $1.125 million deal on July 2, 2023. He signed a similar one-year, $1.125 million contract again on July 1, 2024. This season, Fischer has played in 45 games, recording one goal and six assists. During the 2023-24 campaign, he tallied 5 goals and 14 assists in 79 games with the Red Wings.