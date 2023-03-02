Detroit Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen Likely Done for the Season After Knee Injury

The Detroit Red Wings have made it official, Michael Rasmussen is likely out for the rest of the season. After taking a shot off his kneecap in Saturday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

#RedWings Lalonde said Rasmussen likely done for season after taking shot off knee cap on Saturday. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) March 2, 2023

Michael Rasmussen's Injury

Rasmussen suffered a lower-body injury during the first period of the Red Wings' 3-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. The injury occurred while he was blocking a shot by Lightning player Zach Bogosian. It is a big loss to the Red Wings as Rasmussen was in the middle of one of his best seasons, maybe not by the numbers, but by his production on the ice where he's been a force this season.

Michael Rasmussen (lower body) out indefinitely. Will know more in the next couple of days. Per Lalonde. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 26, 2023

Big Picture for the Red Wings

Rasmussen's played in 56 games this season scoring ten goals and 19 assists for 29 points. The most assists and points Rasmussen has recorded in his career.

Rasmussen ranked seventh on the team in goals.

Rasmussen ranked seventh on the team in assists.

Rasmussen ranked eighth on the team in points.

Rasmussen's presence has been missed over the last three games, a big body player in front of the net, which made it hard on the opposing goalie. Since his injury, the Red Wings have only been able to score three goals over the last 8 periods. Hopefully, Rasmussen has a good and speedy recovery, ready to go for Opening Night of the 2023-24 season to help the Red Wings on a playoff chase.