Detroit Red Wings Morning Skate Update: Chariot back, Fabbri done for season

The Detroit Red Wings took part in a morning practice today ahead of tomorrow's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ben Chiarot returned to the ice for the first time since he suffered an upper-body injury on March 14th against Nashville, he will not play tomorrow against Pittsburgh. Red Wings head coach Derek LaLonde also said this morning that Simon Edvinsson has been recalled and the Emergency Condition tag has been removed. LaLonde also said Robby Fabbri will not return this season. Red Wings Goalie Ville Husso will be in a week evaluation process and Alex Nedeljkovic will start against the Penguins on Tuesday night.

Key Points

Ben Chiarot is back skating.

Simon Edvinsson has been recalled and is no longer up on an Emergency Condition.

Robby Fabbri will not return this season.

Ville Husso is in a week evaluation process.

Alex Nedeljkovic will start against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Big Picture

It looks as if the Detroit Red Wings will most likely miss out on the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, and with that have decided to make some decisions. A decision on when Chiarot will return probably won't come until the end of the week. With the Red Wings keeping Edvinsson up it will help continue his growth in the league as he has looked good in his first three career games scoring a goal and breaking up scoring chances from the opposing teams.

Robby Fabbri being shut down makes sense with his injury history and currently dealing with a lower-body injury. Fabbri is a big piece to the Red Wings' offense and they'd rather have him for the future, especially with them missing out on the playoffs this season.

With Ville Husso being out the Red Wings will get a chance to see more from Alex Nedeljkovic and Magnus Hellberg who are both free agents at the end of this season and they will have the opportunity to see if they want to bring one of them back to be Husso's backup for next season. The Red Wings only have 10 games left this season and these last few games will hope to answer questions to the needs this team will have entering the 2023-24 season.