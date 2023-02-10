Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings Morning Skate Update: Lucas Raymond Injury

Raymond injured, status for tomorrow's game uncertain.

By Chris Lavallee
584
0

Inside the Article:

The Detroit Red Wings took to the ice for their morning skate today following a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames, but with the news that Lucas Raymond collided with Ben Chiarot and limped off the ice, Detroit fans may be in for some disappointment tomorrow.

Lucas Raymond

The Lucas Raymond Injury – Why it Matters

The Red Wings, in need of scoring, will have to deal with the potential loss of their top-line scorer, Lucas Raymond. Raymond has been an instrumental part of the Red Wings' offense this season, providing 33 points (15 goals and 18 assists). With the Vancouver Canucks on the horizon, a victory tomorrow is crucial.

By the Numbers

- Advertisement -

33 – Points (15 goals, 18 assists) scored by Lucas Raymond this season.

What they're saying

“Raymond would be day-to-day for tomorrow's matchup,” said Derek LaLonde after practice.

The Bottom Line

If Raymond is unable to play, Dominik Kubalik will be back in the lineup for the Red Wings. The team will be hoping for the best with Raymond's injury, as they look to secure a victory against the Vancouver Canucks tomorrow.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
How Detroit Lions can land Jalen Carter in 2023 NFL Draft
Next article
Michigan Football to host Texas in 2024
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Red Wings NotesChris Lavallee -

Jonatan Berggren: Detroit Red Wings’ Rising Star to Watch Against Canucks

Detroit Red Wings travel to Vancouver to take on the Canucks. Jonatan Berggren, a rising star for the Red Wings, will be the player to watch.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.