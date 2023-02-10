Detroit Red Wings Morning Skate Update: Lucas Raymond Injury

The Detroit Red Wings took to the ice for their morning skate today following a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames, but with the news that Lucas Raymond collided with Ben Chiarot and limped off the ice, Detroit fans may be in for some disappointment tomorrow.

The Lucas Raymond Injury – Why it Matters

The Red Wings, in need of scoring, will have to deal with the potential loss of their top-line scorer, Lucas Raymond. Raymond has been an instrumental part of the Red Wings' offense this season, providing 33 points (15 goals and 18 assists). With the Vancouver Canucks on the horizon, a victory tomorrow is crucial.

By the Numbers

- Advertisement -

33 – Points (15 goals, 18 assists) scored by Lucas Raymond this season.

What they're saying

“Raymond would be day-to-day for tomorrow's matchup,” said Derek LaLonde after practice.

Raymond limps off ice following collision with Chiarot. Slammed bench door, checked by trainer and skated gingerly to the room. #RedWings — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 10, 2023

Derek Lalonde said Red Wings F Lucas Raymond, who left practice early with lower-body injury after collision with Chiarot, is day-to-day. If unavailable Saturday vs. Canucks, Kubalik subs back in. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) February 10, 2023

The Bottom Line

If Raymond is unable to play, Dominik Kubalik will be back in the lineup for the Red Wings. The team will be hoping for the best with Raymond's injury, as they look to secure a victory against the Vancouver Canucks tomorrow.