Detroit Red Wings move into Wild Card spot by defeating Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings defeated the New York Rangers, 4-1, in a crucial match-up at Little Caesars Arena. This victory, coupled with a loss by the Pittsburgh Penguins and a day off for the Florida Panthers, allowed the Wings to move into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 64 points and three games in hand. The Wings' recent hot streak has breathed new life into their playoff aspirations, as they have won seven of their last eight games and now control their own destiny in the hunt for a postseason berth.

Key points:

Ville Husso made 30 saves to secure the victory for the Red Wings.

Andrew Copp , Filip Zadina , Michael Rasmussen , and Filip Hronek scored for Detroit.

The win moved the Red Wings into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Wings have won seven of their last eight games and now control their own playoff destiny.

The Penguins lost to the Oilers, while the Panthers had a day off, allowing the Red Wings to move up in the standings.

The Big Picture: Detroit Red Wings' resurgence continues

The Red Wings' recent surge in form has been nothing short of remarkable. After being out of the playoff picture for most of the season, they have now won seven of their last eight games and are in prime position to secure a playoff spot. This victory over the Rangers was particularly impressive, as it came against one of the better teams in the NHL. If the Red Wings can maintain their current level of play, they could be a dangerous team in the postseason.

Bottom Line: The Red Wings are rolling

The Red Wings' playoff hopes looked bleak just a few weeks ago, as they were languishing well out of the playoff picture. However, a combination of improved play and a favorable schedule has seen them climb back into the playoff picture. This victory over the Rangers was crucial, as it allowed them to move into the second wild-card spot in the East. With several key players stepping up in recent weeks, the Red Wings now have a realistic shot at making the postseason for the first time since 2016.