41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings newest F Mathias Brome has message for Detroit Red Wings fans

Related Articles

Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert scraps with Blackhawks D Chris Chelios [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
This is one of those scraps where we all would have liked the referees to just let it go a bit longer to see...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Nicklas Lidstrom’s father reveals his son was a young thief during his childhood

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom simply was the greatest player at his position in NHL history, and there's plenty of evidence to...
Read more

On Tuesday, news broke that the Detroit Red Wings were signing F Mathias Brome to a 1-year contract.

A day later, Brome has a message to relay to Red Wings’ fans.

“I’m really proud, really happy to be part of Detroit, and I’m really looking forward to the season,” Brom said.

During the 2019-20 season, Brome, who is 25, scored 17 goals and dished out 26 assists in 52 games with Orebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell
Views1

More on this topic

Previous articleRed Wings enforcer Bob Probert scraps with Blackhawks D Chris Chelios [Video]

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.