Detroit Red Wings newest F Mathias Brome has message for Detroit Red Wings fans

On Tuesday, news broke that the Detroit Red Wings were signing F Mathias Brome to a 1-year contract.

A day later, Brome has a message to relay to Red Wings’ fans.

“I’m really proud, really happy to be part of Detroit, and I’m really looking forward to the season,” Brom said.

During the 2019-20 season, Brome, who is 25, scored 17 goals and dished out 26 assists in 52 games with Orebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League.