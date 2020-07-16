Detroit Red Wings ‘NHL x NFL’ concept uniforms/helmets will blow your mind [Photos]

As we were browsing Twitter the other day for some fun content to share with all of you great people, we came across @SaturnStylez page and noticed come NHL football uniforms created for various NHL teams.
But after scrolling throw all of their tweets, we noticed there was no concept uniform posted for the Detroit Red Wings.
So, we reached out to @SaturnStylez and asked if there was a Red Wings NHL x NFL concept uniform that has been created and the answer was “no but that they were coming soon!”
Well, they did not disappoint us as the Red Wings NHL x NFL uniforms have been created and they are pretty darn cool!
Enjoy!
Detroit Red Wings football unifroms – NHL x NFL (12/31)
–#LGRW pic.twitter.com/I5afjNufNU
— Saturn Styles (@SaturnStylez) July 16, 2020
Nation, which of these concept uniforms do you like the best?