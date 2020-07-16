41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, July 16, 2020
type here...

Detroit Red Wings ‘NHL x NFL’ concept uniforms/helmets will blow your mind [Photos]

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

As we were browsing Twitter the other day for some fun content to share with all of you great people, we came across @SaturnStylez page and noticed come NHL football uniforms created for various NHL teams.

But after scrolling throw all of their tweets, we noticed there was no concept uniform posted for the Detroit Red Wings.

So, we reached out to @SaturnStylez and asked if there was a Red Wings NHL x NFL concept uniform that has been created and the answer was “no but that they were coming soon!”

Well, they did not disappoint us as the Red Wings NHL x NFL uniforms have been created and they are pretty darn cool!

Enjoy!

Nation, which of these concept uniforms do you like the best?

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Darius Slay’s trainer absolutely trashes Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia

Arnold Powell - 0
After it was made official that Darius Slay was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason, Slay made it clear that he had...
Read more
- Advertisement -
General Topic

Most Successful Detroit Sports Teams in History

George Blouth - 0
Since 2017, Detroit is now the only US city to have sports teams from the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL play within its downtown...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers SP Matthew Boyd dodges COVID-19 bullet trying to help teen

Don Drysdale - 0
As human beings, the right thing to do when we see a person in need is to help out. That's exactly what Detroit Tigers pitcher...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Rumor: Bombshell about to be dropped on Washington’s NFL franchise

Arnold Powell - 0
It has been some very interesting times when it comes to the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins and according to some rumors...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

DSN’s countdown of the most random Detroit Red Wings: No. 2

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings have featured not only some of the National Hockey League's greatest teams in history, but also some of the greatest...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Top 10 Red Wings D Niklas Kronwall hits of all-time

Don Drysdale - 0
We may not have hockey right now but that does not mean we cannot look back at some of our favorite moments. Here is a...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings nemesis included in list of potential Steve Yzerman trade targets

Michael Whitaker - 0
The 2020-21 NHL Season is tentatively slated to begin on December 1 of this year, and the Detroit Red Wings are going to have...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Ottawa Senators to adjust team logo

Michael Whitaker - 0
While the NFL's Washington Redskins are set to unveil a team rebranding, the NHL's Ottawa Senators are reportedly going to be unveiling an updated...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.