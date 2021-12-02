Detroit Red Wings observe moment of silence in honor of Oxford High School [Video]

The state of Michigan has experienced a senseless act of violence yesterday, as a 15 year old student at Oxford High school opened fire and claimed four lives while injuring several more in what was a reported targeted attack; the suspect acted alone and is in custody.

Oxford High School is about 45 minutes northwest of downtown Detroit.

Prior to their game tonight against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena, both teams observed a moment of silence in memory of those who were lost:

The Detroit Red Wings organization and Ilitch Companies send our deepest condolences and support to the Oxford community, students, teachers and staff. #PrayersForOxford pic.twitter.com/78g1RGQg9j — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) December 2, 2021