The Detroit Red Wings have won six of their last 10 games. Dylan Larkin, stripped of the captaincy before the season, has not been in the lineup since Oct. 29, when the team suspended him without pay. That combination is why Sara Civian of Bleacher Report needed only one word for Detroit’s first month of the 2026-27 season, when she gave every NHL team one. Detroit’s word was “messy.”

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Civian put the mess on one unresolved situation:

In case you’ve been living under a rock, former Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is now sitting out of the Detroit lineup until his trade request is honored. The Red Wings haven’t been too shabby in the meantime, though. They are 6-2-2 in their last 10, an improvement on the beginning of the season. Their recent upswing is just another reminder that they’ll be better off when this limbo ends, and everyone can move on. Sara Civian, Bleacher Report, Nov. 4

Nov 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) plays the puck during the third period against Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Two Unsigned Standoffs Are the Mess

Detroit suspended Larkin without pay on Oct. 29 after his agent called to say he would not be coming to the rink, according to ESPN. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said Larkin “no longer wanted to be part of the Red Wings.” Larkin is forfeiting roughly $41,000 in salary for every day the suspension runs.

Larkin is not the only unresolved contract. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson is still unsigned, and Detroit has until Dec. 1 to sign him or trade him to a club that will, or he is not eligible to play this season.

The Detroit Red Wings Play in the NHL’s Tightest Division

Detroit sits last in the Atlantic at 7-6-3 with 17 points. Boston leads the division at 11-4-1 with 23 points, so six points separate first place from last, per the NHL standings. No other division is anywhere near that bunched: the Central spans 12 points, the Metropolitan 14 and the Pacific 18.

That is the quiet piece of good news in a messy month. The Red Wings have missed the playoffs 10 straight seasons, a league high, and they are still inside striking distance of the field.

Detroit Trails Florida by Three Points for the Final Wild Card

The Florida Panthers sit fifth in the Atlantic yet hold the Eastern Conference’s second wild card at 9-5-2 with 20 points. That leaves the Red Wings three points out of the last playoff spot, with the Vegas Golden Knights visiting Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Trading Larkin would take one headache off the books. Signing or trading Edvinsson would take the other. It would be a major failure for the Red Wings if Edvinsson does not play at all this season.

The Alex DeBrincat Extension Was the Month’s One Clear Win

The clearest positive of the first month was Alex DeBrincat’s extension: seven years and $91 million, a $13 million average annual value, per ESPN. It begins with the 2027-28 season. For one month, that was the only Detroit contract story that ended with a signature.