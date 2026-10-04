There really isn’t a polite way to dress this up anymore.

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The Detroit Red Wings, one of the most decorated and respected organizations in NHL history, have become the league’s laughing stock.

No permanent general manager. No captain. A former captain who asked to be traded. One of the best young defensemen in hockey who now reportedly prefers to be traded rather than sign with Detroit. Ten consecutive seasons without making the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And we’re one game into the season.

How in the world did the Red Wings get here?

Red Wings Have No Captain and No Permanent GM

Consider the absurdity of Detroit’s current situation.

The Red Wings began their 101st season without a permanent general manager. Detroit announced on July 15 that Steve Yzerman was moving out of the general manager job and into a senior adviser role, though he stayed on to run hockey operations until the transition became official in mid-September. Shawn Horcoff was eventually elevated to interim general manager, but Detroit’s search for a permanent leader of hockey operations remains unresolved.

They also opened the season without a captain.

Dylan Larkin wore the “C” for six seasons before requesting a trade, and Detroit subsequently decided to remove him as captain. The organization confirmed it would begin the season without naming a replacement, leaving one of the NHL’s most recognizable franchises without permanent leadership in the front office or a captain in the dressing room.

Either situation by itself could be explained as a franchise navigating change.

Having both simultaneously is organizational chaos.

Two Cornerstone Players Want Out

Then we get to the players.

Larkin’s situation has been hanging over Detroit since June, when his agent informed the Red Wings that the longtime captain wanted to be traded. The request came with a short list of acceptable destinations because of Larkin’s no-trade protection, complicating Detroit’s ability to find appropriate value for a player who has spent his entire NHL career with the organization.

The situation became even uglier Friday night when Red Wings fans booed Larkin during Opening Night introductions. Some fans even arrived at Little Caesars Arena wearing altered No. 71 jerseys calling the former captain a “traitor” and a “loser.”

Then Saturday night brought the bombshell Detroit absolutely did not need.

Elliotte Friedman reported that Simon Edvinsson prefers to be traded rather than remain with the Red Wings as his contract stalemate continues. Sportsnet noted that neither Edvinsson’s agent nor the organization has commented on the development, so it is important to distinguish his reported preference from a confirmed formal trade request, but Friedman’s Edvinsson report is nevertheless a devastating development for Detroit.

Think about that for a moment.

Your longtime captain asked out.

Now one of the best young players you’ve spent years developing reportedly prefers out, too.

That’s not normal.

The Edvinsson Situation Is Particularly Damning

Larkin’s frustration could at least be understood through the prism of time.

He’s 30 years old. He has spent 11 seasons in Detroit and experienced playoff hockey only once while watching the Red Wings stumble through rebuild after rebuild. A veteran deciding that he doesn’t want to spend the rest of his prime waiting for Detroit to figure things out is painful, but it isn’t particularly difficult to understand.

Edvinsson is different.

He’s 23.

Detroit selected him sixth overall in 2021 and spent years developing him into precisely what every organization desperately wants: a massive, mobile, top-pair defenseman entering his prime.

Edvinsson produced 25 points last season while averaging more than 22 minutes per game. He and Moritz Seider were supposed to anchor Detroit’s blue line for the foreseeable future.

Instead, Edvinsson is back in Sweden without a contract.

Horcoff said Friday that Edvinsson is “a priority for us”. Less than 48 hours later, Friedman reported that Edvinsson would prefer a trade, a stunning escalation from the contract dispute we previously examined when Edvinsson stopped practicing with the Red Wings.

When your 30-year-old veteran wants out, you have a problem.

When your 23-year-old cornerstone reportedly wants out, you have an organizational problem.

Fans Are Turning on the Detroit Red Wings Organization

Maybe the most embarrassing part is that Red Wings fans appear to have reached their breaking point as well.

Detroit fell behind the New York Rangers 1-0 during Friday’s season opener, and chants of “sell the team” began inside Little Caesars Arena. Those chants came during the first period of Game 1, not after some February losing streak when another season had already gone down the drain.

The Red Wings eventually lost 2-0 while generating only 22 shots, including two in the third period. Detroit’s Opening Night was supposed to provide a fresh start, but instead it featured Larkin being booed, fans chanting for Chris Ilitch to sell the franchise and another loss for a team carrying the NHL’s longest active playoff drought.

That isn’t apathy.

Apathy would almost be easier for the organization to handle.

This is anger.

How Did Hockeytown Get Here?

There was a time when the Detroit Red Wings were the organization everybody else wanted to become.

They made the playoffs for 25 consecutive seasons. They won four Stanley Cups between 1997 and 2008. They had Steve Yzerman, Sergei Fedorov, Nicklas Lidstrom, Brendan Shanahan, Pavel Datsyuk, Henrik Zetterberg and enough organizational stability that making the playoffs wasn’t the goal.

Winning the Stanley Cup was.

Now?

The Red Wings haven’t played a postseason game since 2016. The drought has reached 10 consecutive seasons and is now the longest active streak in the NHL.

The franchise that once represented stability has none.

The organization searching for a permanent GM has an interim GM.

The team searching for leadership has no captain.

The franchise trying to convince its fans that better days are coming has its former captain asking to leave and one of its most important young players reportedly preferring the same.

You couldn’t script this offseason if you tried.

This Falls at Chris Ilitch’s Feet

Eventually, accountability has to reach the top.

Chris Ilitch isn’t responsible for every missed shot, failed draft pick, bad contract or losing streak. But ownership is responsible for establishing the structure under which an organization operates, and the current structure has produced uncertainty almost everywhere you look.

Detroit announced Yzerman’s move out of the GM job on July 15, then left him running hockey operations until the change became official in mid-September. The Red Wings waited until two days before training camp opened to appoint Horcoff on an interim basis, and the permanent search remains unresolved as the regular season begins.

Meanwhile, Edvinsson’s contract negotiations dragged through the summer, into training camp and eventually into the regular season. He initially reported without a contract, stopped practicing with Detroit, returned to Sweden and now reportedly prefers to be traded.

This isn’t one isolated issue anymore.

It’s a pattern.

This Is Rock Bottom Until It Isn’t

Maybe Horcoff finds a way to repair the relationship with Edvinsson.

Maybe Detroit eventually makes a Larkin trade that brings back significant value. Maybe the permanent GM search produces an elite hockey executive, Moritz Seider eventually accepts the captaincy and the young core finally pushes Detroit back into the playoffs.

All of those things remain possible.

But that’s tomorrow.

Today, the Detroit Red Wings have no permanent general manager, no captain, a former captain who requested a trade, a 23-year-old cornerstone who reportedly prefers one, an angry fanbase chanting for ownership to sell and a 10-year playoff drought hanging over everything.

This isn’t Hockeytown.

It’s chaos.

And until the Red Wings give anyone a reason to believe otherwise, the once-proud organization has earned an embarrassing new distinction.

The Detroit Red Wings are the laughing stock of the NHL.