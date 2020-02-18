Detroit Red Wings owner Chris Ilitch comments on job Steve Yzerman has done

Prior to the start of the 2019-2020 NHL season, Detroit Red Wings fans got quite a boost when news broke that Steve Yzerman was coming home to take over GM duties from Ken Holland.

Though most still believe that Yzerman will eventually lead the Red Wings back to the Stanley Cup, it has been an extremely slow start at the Wings have the worst record in the NHL and it is not close.

On Tuesday, Red Wings owner Chris Ilitch commented on the current rebuild and on the job Yzerman has done so far.

Chris Ilitch on Red Wings: “Rebuilds are tough, but what are looking at and measuring is progress.” He said Yzerman is doing an excellent job, but it’s early in his tenure and patience is needed. “These things take time.”

Nation, do you believe Yzerman will get things turned around? If so, how long will it take?