The Patrik Laine-to-Detroit speculation may have just taken a significant step forward.

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Two weeks after the Detroit Red Wings were publicly linked to Laine as a possible destination, a new report out of Finland says Detroit has been one of the teams actively pursuing the unsigned winger in recent days. This time, the connection goes beyond someone simply wondering whether the two sides would make sense together.

Red Wings Reportedly Active on Patrik Laine

Finnish NHL commentator Antti Mäkinen, who is described in Finnish reports as being close to Laine, discussed the 28-year-old’s situation on the Kimanttia podcast. According to Mäkinen, Detroit and the Los Angeles Kings have emerged as the two teams showing recent activity.

“The situation is that a few teams have been active in the past week. The active teams lately have been the Detroit Red Wings and the Los Angeles Kings,” Mäkinen said.

That does not mean a signing is imminent. Mäkinen indicated that the situation is currently on hold, with Detroit apparently needing to resolve other roster business before potentially moving forward with Laine.

“Right now, we are in a so-called stand by mode. Detroit has quite a few fires to put out before they can get to Laine’s case. With Los Angeles, Kevin Fiala has been out for a long time, so they might have room for power play and similar opportunities,” Mäkinen said. “They sent a message that now we are waiting.”

Exactly what those “fires” are in Detroit was not specified. The Red Wings entered the season with several moving pieces on the roster, however, and any Laine addition would require Detroit to determine not only where he fits financially but whose minutes he would take.

The Laine Rumor Has Changed

This is an important development from where the story stood in September.

When NHL insider Pierre LeBrun initially floated Detroit as a possible destination for Laine, there was no reporting that the Red Wings had actually contacted him. Now Mäkinen is specifically identifying Detroit as one of the teams that has been “active” within the last week, although there remains no verified report of a formal contract offer.

The interest also makes sense when looking at what Detroit lost during the offseason. Patrick Kane’s departure removed 57 points from last season’s lineup, and Todd McLellan has already acknowledged Detroit must find a new formula to replace Kane’s offensive impact.

Laine would not replicate Kane’s game. What he could provide is something Detroit could certainly use: another legitimate shooting threat capable of changing the geometry of a power play.

Patrik Laine Would Be a Fascinating Gamble

Laine remains one of the most intriguing unsigned players available because his recent production tells two very different stories.

The former No. 2 overall pick scored 20 goals in only 52 games during the 2024-25 season, showing that his shot can still produce at the NHL level. But a core muscle injury requiring surgery limited him to just five games last season, when he recorded one assist, and he did not appear in the playoffs despite eventually being medically cleared to return.

That combination of scoring ability and uncertainty helps explain why Laine remains available after the season has already started. The NHL listed Laine among its remaining unrestricted free agents in September, meaning Detroit would not have to surrender a player, prospect or draft pick to acquire him.

For the Red Wings, that could make a short-term contract particularly interesting. Laine would have an opportunity to rebuild his value, while Detroit could add a former 44-goal scorer without making the kind of long-term commitment normally required to acquire a player with his offensive ceiling.

Detroit Suddenly Looks Like a Real Possibility

There are still plenty of reasons to pump the brakes. There is no reported agreement, no verified offer and no indication that Laine is headed to Detroit.

But the nature of this story has changed.

Detroit was previously mentioned as a logical possibility. Now, according to someone close to Laine’s situation, the Red Wings have actually been active regarding the Finnish sniper during the past week.

For a Detroit team still trying to replace lost offense while integrating several young players into its lineup, Laine would be one heck of a wild card. The Red Wings apparently have other business to handle first, but this is no longer just a hypothetical connection worth kicking around.

Patrik Laine and the Red Wings are worth watching.