Detroit Red Wings marketed as second-best pipeline in the league

The Detroit Red Wings are preparing for the start of the 2022-23 season. With a lot of new additions, a new draft class, and plenty of young guns to be excited about, there’s reason to think this team is moving towards their window. One of the biggest things the Red Wings are doing right is preparing players for the NHL level, something they struggled with near the end of the Ken Holland era.

With Steve Yzerman in control of the Detroit Red Wings, they have seen their prospects blossom. The route to the NHL has been a smooth one as the team has been able to become a breeding ground for talent. While having top-ten draft picks making their way through the system helps, it’s setting them up for a big future.

In a recent piece($$) from The Athletic, write Corey Pronman ranked the whole league and their “pipelines” to the NHL. His rankings were based on players who were coming into the NHL, players on their way like recent draftees, and the future young talent the team possesses.

According to Pronman, the Red Wings have the second-best prospect pipeline in the entire league. A big vote of confidence in the Red Wings moving forward. Almost a stamp of approval that Pronman believes the Red Wings will be able to build a contender with the talent they are bringing up through the organization.

Pronman mentions that there is light at the end of the tunnel for the Red Wings, and the fanbase has to be happy to hear something like that. There have been some dark days for the Red Wings, but the prospects that are working to shine through the rebuild bring a lot of excitement.

With Moritz Seider coming off of a Calder Trophy-winning season and Lucas Raymond being a finalist snub for the award, there is plenty to be excited about on the current roster. There are names like Simon Edvinsson and Elmer Soderblom who are poking their way through, with both of them being with the Grand Rapids Griffins for the 2022-23 season, ambitious to make the NHL roster.

Jonatan Berggren is coming off of a red-hot finish to the season with the Griffins, where he will be looking to earn himself a shot to suit up in a winged-wheel uniform as well. The Red Wings may not see him in 2022-23, but Marco Kasper will be someone to keep an eye on in the future after being the team’s first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Joe Veleno was still listed on Pronman’s list as he continues to try and find his footing with the NHL club. Another name Pronman selected was Filip Zadina, who finds himself in hot water, still having to earn his way onto the roster.

The bottom line is, the Red Wings have a lot of talent to be excited about. There’s a mix of talent who is still over in Europe working their way to the North American game. There are also players who are in the collegiate ranks who are considered to be a part of the future framework of the Red Wings roster.

There are plenty of prospects in the pipeline, and the Red Wings are entering a time when their window opens. Trust the Yzerplan; it’s been good to the fanbase so far.

