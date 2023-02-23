Detroit Red Wings’ Pius Suter: The Player to Watch Against the New York Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings are finally back home tonight taking on the New York Rangers with puck drop set for 7:00 PM tonight. This is Detroit’s third and final matchup against the Rangers this season with the Red Wings winning the first one 3-2 in overtime in New York and dropping the second one 8-2 in Detroit.

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Pius Suter

Suter is really finding his grove as of late scoring goals in four of the last five games. In those last five games, Suter has scored five goals with two of them coming in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Suter is in his third season and second with the Red Wings scoring 40 career goals and 40 career assists for 80 points in 190 career games. This season Suter has scored 11 goals and tallied six assists for 17 points, he also ranks tied for fifth on the team in goals scored.

Suter is expected to center the fourth line tonight with Dominik Kubalik and Oskar Sundqvist playing on his wings.

Suter does not play on the power play, but he does play on the second penalty kill unit along with Sundqvist, Jake Walman, and Moritz Seider.

Suter has two shorthanded goals this season.

Suter has three career short-handed goals.

Suter’s numbers against the Rangers.

In Suter’s career, he has taken on the Rangers five times with three of those games last season and two this season. In those games, he has managed two points coming on a goal and an assist. The lone goal Suter has scored against the Rangers came in the Red Wings' 3-2 win earlier this season.

Wrap Up

Tonight’s matchup with the Rangers is a battle of two of the league’s hottest teams; the Red Wings have won nine of their last 13 coming into this one, while the Rangers have won seven of their last ten and getting points in nine of those ten games.

The Wings currently sit two points out of the final playoff spot behind the Florida Panthers and the next two games will be tough ones starting with the Rangers tonight, the excitement will be through the roof tonight with a win.