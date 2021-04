Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Detroit Red Wings have placed D Danny DeKeyser on waivers.

As noted by Helene St. James, this is the second time DeKeyser has been placed on waivers this season. When DeKeyser clears waivers, he can be assigned to the Red Wings taxi squad.

Red Wings place D Danny DeKeyser on waivers for second time this season. Enables team to assign him to taxi squad (if he clears, which he will). — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) April 11, 2021