Detroit Red Wings place Lucas Raymond on injured list, recall Jakub Vrana

The Detroit Red Wings have announced that they are recalling Jakub Vrana, who was waived on January 3rd and sent to the team's minor-league affiliate, Grand Rapids, after going unclaimed by any other team. In a corresponding move, the Wings have put Lucas Raymond on the injured list retroactive to February 10th. Vrana had entered the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program after playing the first two games of the season but returned to the Wings in December after being cleared to play. Vrana caught fire in Grand Rapids, scoring goals in four of his last five games, and had six goals and five assists (11 points) in 17 games with the Griffins. He has only played 39 games with the Wings but has 22 goals.

The Big Picture: Vrana's Return Provides Much-Needed Offense for the Red Wings

The return of Jakub Vrana to the Red Wings provides a much-needed boost to the team's offense. Vrana was acquired from the Washington Capitals in a trade that sent Anthony Mantha to the Capitals. Vrana has proven to be a prolific goal scorer, with 22 goals in just 39 games with the Wings. The team has struggled to score goals this season, and Vrana's return will be crucial in their push for a playoff spot. His return will also provide a much-needed spark to the team's power play, which has been struggling all season.

The stats provided show that Vrana is a prolific goal scorer, with a knack for finding the back of the net. His recent hot streak in Grand Rapids shows that he is in good form, and he should be able to continue that form with the Red Wings. His ability to score goals will be crucial in the team's push for a playoff spot.

What They Are Saying

“There's bigger things than hockey in life. You're gonna get it in order. You're gonna deal with some things that is sad, that is bigger than hockey, or whatever it could be,” Vrana said, upon returning to the Wings in December. “It's important to make that decision and — (before) it's too late, or whatever — you have to make some decisions that are more important in your life.”