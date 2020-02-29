33.1 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings players know that GM Steve Yzerman “watches everything”

The Detroit Red Wings players know that in the midst of a trying season, GM Steve Yzerman has his eyes on everything.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

New Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman took over the reigns from the long-tenured Ken Holland last April, and said that his first year back in the Motor City would be used mainly for observation and fully getting a feel of everything before making any big changes.

Of course, that may explain why he’s not made any major trades or coaching changes despite the team playing at an historically poor level.

Following last week’s NHL Trade Deadline that saw Mike Green and Andreas Athanasiou both sent to Holland’s Edmonton Oilers, Yzerman reiterated that the the team would be playing for jobs next season – though the play on the ice the past few games hasn’t exactly been encouraging.

“I’m not trying to make a statement,” Yzerman explained about his presence. “I watch practice just to watch. I don’t sit up there thinking I’m going to have an impact on the players or they’re going to notice I’m here. It just so happens that’s a comfortable spot for us.”

Even so, the players know that Yzerman is watching everything they do.

“He watches everything,” said goaltender Jimmy Howard, a pending unrestricted free-agent. “We see him sitting there.”

“His presence is felt every day in our locker room and it’s a good thing,” said Dylan Larkin. “It’s holding guys accountable. Everyone wants to impress him, because he’s our new GM. It’s been good for our team.”

While there’s been no indication of any major moves coming this offseason (Yzerman even hinted that no coaching changes are coming), it wouldn’t be outlandish to suggest that Yzerman will be more active going into his second year on the job.

“He holds guys accountable, keeps guys on their toes,” Larkin said. “It’s a little bit intimidating. It’s definitely something that everyone realizes, that he didn’t draft us.”

– – Quotes via Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press Link – –

SourceHelene St. James
ViaDetroit Free Press
