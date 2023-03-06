Detroit Red Wings playoff hopes are dwindling by the day

The Detroit Red Wings are struggling to win games and are on a six-game losing streak. The team is aware that their playoff chances are getting slimmer by the day, and they need to start earning points in the standings. On Sunday, the Red Wings lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1, which was their second straight loss to the Flyers this season. The Flyers scored two goals in the second period, and although David Perron scored for the Red Wings, it wasn't enough to secure a win.

Key Points:

Six losses in a row for the Red Wings

The Flyers ended their four-game winless streak, while the Red Wings' struggles continue. The Red Wings were scoreless on two power-play attempts and allowed a shorthanded goal. They killed Philadelphia's three power-play attempts, even though the Flyers are ranked last in the NHL. The Red Wings remained six points from Pittsburgh for the final playoff spot, with Pittsburgh having played one fewer game. Four teams with 68 points still stand in the Red Wings' way.

“We definitely want to be in a different situation than we are right now,” said defenseman Moritz Seider in a quiet Wings locker room. “Losing (takes away) on our big goal, making the playoffs, and it's up to us. We didn't play great and then it's just really hard to win hockey games. It's frustrating. We have to stick together and grow even more and finish the season real strong here.”

The Big Picture: Detroit Red Wings' playoff chances are slipping away

The Detroit Red Wings' playoff chances are slipping away as they continue to struggle with consecutive losses. The team needs to start winning games if they want to make it to the playoffs, with only 19 games remaining in the regular season. The recent losses have made it difficult for the team to maintain morale and focus, and it is up to them to come together and finish the season strong. The Red Wings have faced many challenges this season, including injuries and trades, but they need to manage their game more carefully to achieve success. The team must learn from their mistakes and improve if they want to have a chance at the playoffs.