44.9 F
Detroit
Sunday, March 29, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings potential ‘fourth jersey’ leaked [Photo]

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
moderate rain
44.9 ° F
46 °
44 °
93 %
2.9mph
90 %
Sat
49 °
Sun
55 °
Mon
48 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Have the Detroit Lions been bluffing leading up to NFL Draft?

The first wave of NFL free agency is in the books and now the talk is heating back up...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Is Joe Burrow really going to fall into the Detroit Lions lap?

We are now less than a month away from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft and around these...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions ‘Perfect’ Mock Draft has them trading back twice in Round 1

In our latest 'Perfect' Detroit Lions mock draft, the Bob Quinn trades back twice in the first round, giving...
Read more
Arnold Powell

According to Icethetics, based on some confidential reports, it is possible that the NHL’s new ‘fourth jersey’ program in 2020-2021 could feature designs with inverted colors, such as those featured in the photo below.

Here is a better look.

Red Wings fans, what do you think of these potential alternate jerseys?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Lions agree to terms with free agent WR Geronimo Allison
Next articleESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has unsettling prediction for NFL and college football

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

New Detroit Lions OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai once posed for ESPN’S “The Body” issue

The Detroit Lions brought aboard former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai with a hefty five year contract worth...
Read more
College Sports

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has unsettling prediction for NFL and college football

Arnold Powell - 0
COVID-19 has already shut down just about every single sport in America, including the NBA, MLB, and NHL. The question is, will this go...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings potential ‘fourth jersey’ leaked [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
According to Icethetics, based on some confidential reports, it is possible that the NHL's new 'fourth jersey' program in 2020-2021 could feature designs with...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions agree to terms with free agent WR Geronimo Allison

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions they have agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers WR Geronimo Allison. https://twitter.com/lions/status/1244297492289683463?s=21 No contract details have been released.
Read more
College Sports

2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Sunday’s Elite 8 Games

Don Drysdale - 0
We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19. http://gty.im/1206667235 Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

4-time Stanley Cup champion Kris Draper posts message of thanks and encouragement (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Hockey League shut down gameplay and put a pause to the regular season. While there's been...
Read more

Top highlights of Detroit Red Wings top defensive prospect Moritz Seider (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings are expecting some pretty big things in the near future from German defenseman Moritz Seider, whom they selected with the...
Read more

OTD: Red Wings fans sing Happy Birthday to Gordie Howe (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings have been fortunate to have some of the greatest players in National Hockey League history suit up for them over...
Read more

Red Wings’ Todd Bertuzzi knocks sense into Shea Weber (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings met up with the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a series that would...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.