Detroit Red Wings prospect suffers what could be ‘career-ending’ head injury [Video]

In his most recent game, Detroit Red Wings prospect Otto Kivenmäen suffered a severe injury when he took a shoulder to his head.

- Advertisement -

Kivenmäen was taken to the hospital and according to his mother, he has no memory and a big cut in his head. In the statement, Kivenmäen’s mother noted that “his season (and at worst his hockey career) is over and his high school finals have been forgotten.”

Otto Kivenmäki's mother posted a public update on social media last night, saying her son is doing "fairly well considering the circumstances". Please see the full translation in the image below. We wish Otto and his family strength and a full recovery back to normal life! pic.twitter.com/osQFuwZXXP — Red Wings Prospects (@DRWProspects) March 1, 2020

- Advertisement -

Kivenmäen will be in our thoughts and prayers.