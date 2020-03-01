33.1 F
Detroit
Sunday, March 1, 2020
Detroit Red Wings prospect suffers what could be ‘career-ending’ head injury [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

In his most recent game, Detroit Red Wings prospect Otto Kivenmäen suffered a severe injury when he took a shoulder to his head.

Kivenmäen was taken to the hospital and according to his mother, he has no memory and a big cut in his head. In the statement, Kivenmäen’s mother noted that “his season (and at worst his hockey career) is over and his high school finals have been forgotten.”

Kivenmäen will be in our thoughts and prayers.

 

