3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster

With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.

What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?

Detroit Red Wings prospect #1

Elmer Soderblom, Forward | 21 years old | Sweden

As I wrote about earlier this preseason, forward Elmer Soderblom has had an impressive start to the preseason. After a goal in the first game of the preseason and an assist in the second, he was held scoreless in the third game. Overall, he has those two points in three preseason games played. Originally selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft, this is Soderblom’s first look at hockey on this side of the big pond. His big frame (listed at six-foot-eight, 249 pounds) at just 21-years-old gives a lot of hope for what he can be in the future. Perhaps his future in the league begins this year.

Detroit Red Wings prospect #2

Jonatan Berggren, Forward | 22 years old | Sweden

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft, forward Jonatan Berggren also got his first taste of North American hockey last season when he played the entire season with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. His first professional season did not disappoint, as he was almost a point-per-game player. In 70 games, he racked up 21 goals and 43 assists for 64 points. In four NHL preseason games with the Red Wings, he has posted just two assists. While he hasn’t exactly set the world on fire to this point of the preseason, his reputation proceeds him. As most second-round picks are, he is expected to be a big piece of the future for Detroit. It would not be a surprise to see him make the team this year.

Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3

Jared McIsaac, Defensemen | 22 years old | Canada

Perhaps the most unlikely of any on this list, defenseman Jared McIsaac is at least worthy of a conversation. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, McIsaac’s first full season of professional hockey came last season with Grand Rapids. With 24 points in 70 games (five goals and 19 assists), his offensive ability was definitely on full display. Also selected in the second round of 2018 by the Detroit Red Wings, McIsaac is generally thought of as an all-around defenseman. In fact, according to Dobber Prospects,

“well-rounded, puck-moving defender with top four upside”. Dobber Prospects on Jared McIssac, Detroit Red Wings prospect

He has only played in one preseason game with Detroit so far and has not scored a point yet.

Of course, it remains to be seen if any of these players will indeed make the team. Maybe one will, maybe all of them will, and maybe none make it this year. No matter which youngsters make the team this year though, just remember this: Detroit made a bunch of moves in the offseason to improve their roster. They are much deeper this year as well, which might by default force the team to let prospects spend extra time in the minors.

Also, remember that injuries happen all the time. Some of the players on this list could be left in the minors to start the season and be on the shortlist of players to be called up when the injury bug strikes the NHL roster. The Detroit Red Wings can not only expect solid results from their already deep NHL roster but can also rely on the abilities of a rookie player if needed as well.