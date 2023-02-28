Merch
Detroit Red Wings put Tyler Bertuzzi back on trade block

By Chris Lavallee
The Detroit Red Wings are currently in the middle of a game against the Ottawa Senators and the Red Wings currently lead 1-0 thanks to a goal from Tyler Bertuzzi. It was just reported by Darren Dreger on Twitter that Tyler Bertuzzi is back on the block and the asking price is a first-round pick and more.

What Does This Mean for Tyler Bertuzzi and Detroit Red Wings?

Bertuzzi is currently in a contract year with the Red Wings and it sounds like a contract extension is not currently on the horizon. Last week it was reported that Bertuzzi would not be traded and was taken off the trade block. Well, now it sounds like he is back on it. Bertuzzi has had a tough year dealing with injuries as he has missed time at two different points of the season. So far this season Bertuzzi has played in 27 games scoring three goals and ten assists for 13 points. With the trade deadline Friday will Bertuzzi be a Red Wing when the deadline passes?

