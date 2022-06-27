Detroit Red Wings need to consider bringing back Marc Staal

The Detroit Red Wings need to be smart regarding their 2022-23 roster. Especially with prospect Simon Edvinsson making his way to North America after signing his entry-level deal. Even if he makes the Red Wings out of training camp, they will need some defensive depth, and they have the perfect candidate.

Over the last two seasons, the Detroit Red Wings have had veteran defenseman, Marc Staal, patrolling the blueline. He was acquired in an offseason trade with the New York Rangers and fit right in. He’s not out there lighting up the scoresheet or laying out to block shots left and right while chasing a cup ring.

Staal has been the model of a defensive defenseman and has provided the team with a helpful veteran presence. The Red Wings have gotten plenty out of the veteran, but he might just make a return to the team in 2022-23. It’s not going to take much, so it’s silly not to consider the move.

The Red Wings will need depth, need some veterans, and need familiar faces. Staal brings all three at a bargain. It’s hard to pitch signing a 35-year-old defender who virtually only provides defensive upside. Though, he’s still getting the job done and can hang with the NHL-caliber defenders.

The Detroit Red Wings should re-sign Marc Staal.

After all, signing Staal for the 2022-23 season would be a cheap option and allow them to keep a familiar face back there to mentor Edvinsson and continue working with reigning Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider. He brought home $2 million on his contract with the Red Wings for the 2021-22 season.

Staal logged 71 games for the Red Wings in 2021-22, scoring three goals and adding 13 assists for 16 total points. His Corsi For percentage is low, with a 7.6% deviation from the team average, but that plays into where his value is.

Having a negative Corsi For % is not always the worst thing. It just implies that he’s on the ice for the opposition’s scoring chances more often than not. When looking into his Zone Start percentages, his 61.7% dZS percentage shows how often he’s spending his ice time in the defensive zone.

That is okay, though; that is where Staal provides his value. While his advanced metrics point to him being a defensive zone player, it makes sense because Staal is such a strong defender. After all, he’s played 15 years in the NHL. This would not have happened if he did not bring value to a team.

The name of the game for Staal is defense, and the Red Wings have to be considering another contract for the veteran. He’ll turn 36 during the 2022-23 season, but they should still be willing to float Staal a cheap contract. With a $2 million cap hit on his last deal with the Red Wings, something similar should surface.

It is hard to think that Staal’s contract would be worth more than $2 million again in 2022-23, but I think he could be signed back on a $1 million contract. The Detroit Red Wings have the cap room with the limit increasing, even more of a reason to bring back the veteran defenseman.

