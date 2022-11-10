Detroit Red Wings recall 2 players prior to matchup vs. New York Rangers

During the 2021-22 season, the Detroit Red Wings struggled in a big way and not many believed they had any chance of pushing for a playoff spot in 2022-23. Though it is still very early in the season, the Red Wings are off to a 7-3-3 start, which places them in second place in the Atlantic Division (5 points behind the Boston Bruins), and fourth place in the entire Eastern Conference. On Thursday, the Red Wings announced a pair of roster moves in advance of their game against the New York Rangers.

Which players did the Detroit Red Wings recall?

Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have recalled RW Jonatan Berggren and RW Givani Smith from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

November 10, 2022

How have Berggren and Smith played so far in 2022-23?

Berggren, who is 22, has scored four goals and dished out three assists in seven games with the Griffins so far in the 2022-23 season.

Smith, 24, has skated in two games with the Red Wings during the 2022-23 season, recording three shots and four hits in 9:57 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound forward has also picked up two points (1-1-2) and four penalty minutes in seven appearances with the Griffins.