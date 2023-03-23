Detroit Red Wings recall Alex Nedeljkovic under emergency conditions.

This Morning the Detroit Red Wings recalled Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Grand Rapids Griffins, their AHL affiliate, under emergency conditions. Nedeljkovic has appeared in nine games for the Red Wings this season posting a 2-4-2 record with a .880 save percentage and a 4.09 Goals Against Average.

Nedeljkovic's last start for Detroit came on December 8th against the Florida Panthers. Since being sent down Nedeljkovic has played in 26 games for the Griffins with a 13-9-3 record allowing 66 goals on 747 shots.

Bottom Line For Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings will take on the St. Louis Blues tonight to finish up a home-and-home series against them. Nedeljkovic was called up a few weeks ago under another emergency situation when Ville Husso was dealing with a minor injury.

It is unsure if that injury Husso has been reaggravated or if something is going on with Magnus Hellberg who played against the Blues on Tuesday night and picked up the win in a shootout 3-2. The Red Wings will need the goaltender depth for their final 14 games of the season.