Detroit Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik under emergency conditions

Just moments ago, the Detroit Red Wings announced they have recalled forward Austin Czarnik from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. With Robby Fabbri likely being unavailable this weekend, the Red Wings had to call somebody up and Czarnick got the nod.

Czarnik by the Numbers

Czarnik has played in 12 games for the Red Wings during the 2022-23 season, and he has posted the following stats:

2 goals

1 assist

+1

Over the course of 154 NHL games, Czarnik has recorded 48 points (17 goals and 31 assists), 22 penalty minutes, and a minus-six rating. In the current season, the 30-year-old forward is ranked third on the Griffins roster with 36 points (13 goals and 23 assists) in 42 games played. Furthermore, Czarnik has accumulated a total of 261 points (94 goals and 167 assists) throughout his career in 269 AHL games spanning from 2014 to 2023.