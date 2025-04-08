Detroit Red Wings Recall Forward For Must-Win Game

The Detroit Red Wings have made a roster move as they prepare for their must-win game against Montreal.

With their postseason dreams hanging by a thread, the Detroit Red Wings made a strategic move Tuesday by recalling forward Austin Watson from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

What Austin Watson Brings to the Lineup

Watson, a rugged veteran winger, has already logged eight games with Detroit this season, tallying two goals, 17 penalty minutes, and a neutral plus-minus rating. He lit the lamp in back-to-back games against Utah and Colorado and brought the physicality with a season-high 15 penalty minutes in a chippy game versus Boston on March 29.

A first-round draft pick in 2010, Watson played 33 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season and brings with him 523 games of NHL experience, along with 120 career points and 722 penalty minutes. His gritty, no-quit style could be just what Detroit needs heading into the most crucial week of their season.

Red Wings’ Playoff Hopes Are on Life Support

Let’s face it — the Red Wings are in full desperation mode. With 79 points and just six games left, Detroit sits six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. To make matters worse, Montreal only has five games remaining, which means the margin for error is razor thin.

Simply put: Detroit needs to catch fire — fast. Anything less than a near-perfect finish, and they’ll be watching the playoffs from home for yet another year.

Can they pull it off? Time — and six games — will tell.

W.G. Brady
