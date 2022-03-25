Detroit Red Wings recall goaltender under emergency conditions

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

From Detroit Red Wings:

Pickard, 29, has appeared in two games with the Red Wings this season, posting a 1-1-0 record with a 2.90 goals-against average and a 0.915 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound netminder also ranks among the AHL’s top goaltenders this season with 21 wins (5th), 2,534 minutes played (2nd), 1,221 saves (2nd) and a 0.918 save percentage (T8th) in 43 games for Grand Rapids. Pickard saw time in three different leagues in 2020-21, notching a 2-1-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and 0.874 save percentage in six games with the Red Wings in addition to playing three games with the Griffins and six for the Vienna Capitals in Austria’s top professional league. Pickard has played in 11 games for Detroit over the last three seasons and has made 115 appearances in his NHL career, logging a 35-54-10 record, 3.01 goals-against average, 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Red Wings.