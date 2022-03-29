in Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings recall goaltender under emergency conditions

The Detroit Red Wings are dealing with some health issues with their current goaltenders, so on Tuesday, they made an addition to their roster.

Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have recalled goaltender Victor Brattstrom from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

In 20 games with the Griffins this season, Brattstrom is 6-10 with a .890 save percentage.

Brattstrom, who was a 6th-round pick in 2018, gets the emergency call-up as Thomas Greiss and Calvin Pickard are both dealing with injuries.

