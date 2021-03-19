Detroit Red Wings recall goaltender under emergency conditions

Sharing is caring!

In case you missed it, Detroit Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier was injured in last night’s win and according to head coach Jeff Blashill, he is day-to-day, though it sounds like it could be longer.

According to the Red Wings, they have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions.

From Detroit Red Wings:

The Detroit Red Wings today recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Pickard, 28, has made one appearance with the Red Wings this season, stopping 19-of-21 shots in a relief effort on Feb. 3 vs. Tampa Bay. He also made his AHL season debut this week, stopping 20-of-22 shots for the Griffins in the team’s 2-1 overtime loss to Rockford on Tuesday. Prior to the start of the NHL season, he appeared in six games with the Vienna Capitals of Austria’s IceHL, posting a 3-3-0 record, 1.96 goals-against average and 0.919 save percentage. Pickard has played four games for Detroit over the last two seasons and has made 108 appearances in his NHL career, logging a 32-52-9 record, 2.99 goals-against average, 0.905 save percentage and four shutouts with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Red Wings.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Details: https://t.co/KhwSqDe2Nx pic.twitter.com/ylIKqza6Dk — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 19, 2021