Detroit Red Wings Recall A Top Prospect Under Emergency Conditions

The Detroit Red Wings have announced that they have recalled forward Marco Kasper from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Kasper, who was drafted eighth overall by the Red Wings in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, is set to rejoin the team as they look to bolster their lineup.

Though Kasper has played in just one NHL game during his young career — a road matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2022-23 season — he has shown promise during his time with the Griffins. In the 2023-24 season, Kasper put up solid numbers, tallying 14 goals and 21 assists in 71 games. His ability to contribute offensively and his continued development in the AHL have made him a top prospect for Detroit.

This emergency recall signals that the Red Wings may be dealing with injuries or other roster complications, and Kasper's return to the NHL could provide much-needed depth as the team navigates through these challenges. Fans will be eager to see how the young forward performs in his return to the big stage.