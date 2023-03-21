Detroit Red Wings recall Matt Luff under emergency conditions

The Detroit Red Wings have called up RW Matt Luff from their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, under emergency conditions. Luff has appeared in seven games with the Red Wings this season, scoring his first goal and point on November 6th against the New York Rangers. In 28 games with the Griffins, Luff has notched 25 points, including 8 goals and 17 assists, as well as six penalty minutes. Luff was signed as a free agent by the Red Wings in July 2022 after splitting the previous season between the Nashville Predators and AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

Key Points:

Luff has played a total of 94 NHL games and has registered 24 points

Luff has played 197 AHL games and has compiled 145 points since making his professional debut in 2016-17

Big Picture: Detroit Red Wings adding depth with Matt Luff's call-up

The 25-year-old has faced significant challenges this season, having spent three months recovering from a severe injury during a crucial period where he had hoped to assist either the Wings or their AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids to secure victories and bolster his chances of a contract extension.

Expressing his thoughts on the matter, Luff stated last Tuesday that playing for an NHL team presents a thrilling and advantageous prospect, particularly in the early stages of the season where one can showcase their abilities. He aims to reclaim his playing form and demonstrate his capabilities for contract consideration, highlighting his potential to perform well in either the NHL or Grand Rapids, and ultimately secure a long-term position with the team.