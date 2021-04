Sharing is caring!

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have recalled F Joe Veleno to make his NHL debut.

Veleno is widely regarded as one of the Red Wings top prospects and it will be fun to see him get his chance against NHL talent.

Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill has said Veleno will start off his NHL career at center.

UPDATE: Forward Joe Veleno has been recalled from the #RedWings taxi squad. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/3blstYk7l0 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 27, 2021