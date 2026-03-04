Detroit Red Wings Recall Goaltender Under Emergency Conditions

The Detroit Red Wings announced Wednesday that they have recalled goaltender Sebastian Cossa from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. This move was needed because John Gibson suffered an injury.

At the same time, Detroit assigned veteran defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids.

Why the move matters

Emergency recalls typically occur when a team needs immediate roster support due to injury, illness, or availability issues at the NHL level. By bringing Cossa to Detroit, the Red Wings ensure they have adequate goaltending depth as they continue pushing through the stretch run of the season.

Cossa has been dominant in the AHL

Cossa has been outstanding with Grand Rapids this season and is widely viewed as the organization’s goalie of the future.

2025-26 AHL Stats (Grand Rapids):

Games Played: 31

Goals-Against Average: 1.99

Save Percentage: .927

Wins: 24

Shutouts: 5

Those numbers rank among the best in the AHL and highlight why Detroit trusts him if called upon at the NHL level.

Red Wings still in playoff hunt

The recall comes at an important time for Detroit.

Through 61 games, the Red Wings sit third in the Atlantic Division with 76 points (35-20-6). They trail only the Tampa Bay Lightning (80 points) and the Buffalo Sabres (78 points).

With the playoff race tightening in the Eastern Conference, every roster move carries added importance.

What to watch next

If injuries or fatigue affect Detroit’s goaltending situation, Cossa could see NHL action soon. Given his stellar AHL performance, this recall may also serve as an opportunity for the young goalie to show he’s ready for a bigger role.

For now, Detroit gets an elite prospect on standby as the postseason chase heats up.