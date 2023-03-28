Detroit Red Wings recall Taro Hirose on Emergency Conditions

This morning the Detroit Red Wings recalled Taro Hirose from the Grand Rapids Griffins, their AHL affiliate under emergency conditions. Hirose has played in 64 games for the Griffins scoring 15 goals and 39 assists. Hirose has led the Griffins in assists and points this season.

Hirose has not played in the NHL since the 2021-22 season when he played in 15 games for the Red Wings scoring one goal and three assists.

Key Points

Red Wings recall Taro Hirose under emergency conditions.

Taro Hirose has not played in the NHL since the 2021-22 season.

Taro Hirose this season has 15 goals and 39 assists in 64 games for Grand Rapids.

Bottom Line for Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings enter their final ten games of the season, and with them dealing with the injury bug in the home stretch, they have decided to add some depth. On Monday, some questions arose about Alex Chiasson and his availability, and with the call-up of Hirose it appears the injury Chiasson is dealing with may be worse than expected.

After the morning skate yesterday, the Red Wings announced Robby Fabbri would be done for the year, and with Chiasson now dealing with something the Red Wings will limp to the finish line. Hirose has appeared in 57 career games scoring four goals and adding 16 assists so these last ten games will give the Red Wings an idea of what they have with him moving forward.