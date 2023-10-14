Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese to replace Robby Fabbri

Detroit Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese to replace Robby Fabbri

Detroit Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese  to replace Robby Fabbri

In a move necessitated by Robby Fabbri‘s unavailability for Saturday night's game against Tampa Bay, the Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Zach Aston-Reese from AHL Grand Rapids.

Inside The Article
Detroit Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese  to replace Robby FabbriWhy it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Roster Adjustments for Victory

Why it Matters

While his recall provides the Red Wings with an additional forward option, it's uncertain whether he will play in the upcoming game, as the team seems inclined to utilize seven defensemen, facilitating Olli Maatta‘s season debut. Meanwhile, Fabbri remains day-to-day, leaving his status open for Monday's contest against Columbus.

2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Detroit Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese to replace Robby Fabbri

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Robby Fabbri's absence prompts the Detroit Red Wings to recall Zach Aston-Reese from AHL Grand Rapids.
  2. Aston-Reese previously secured a guaranteed deal with Toronto last season, displaying his value as a forward.
  3. His recall provides the Red Wings with added depth, although it remains uncertain if he will be in the lineup for the upcoming game.

Bottom Line: Roster Adjustments for Victory

As the Detroit Red Wings navigate their season and address player availability challenges, recalling Zach Aston-Reese demonstrates their proactive approach to maintaining a competitive edge. Tonight's home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which will be held at Little Caesars Arena, is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Red Wings will be looking to bounce back from a tough 4-3 loss on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

Read More

Detroit Red Wings one year roster turnover is staggering

Derek Lalonde not sold on Dylan Larkin/Alex DeBrincat pairing

Detroit Red Wings F Alex DeBrincat fired up to play in home opener 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?