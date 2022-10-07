Detroit Red Wings release 9 players

The Detroit Red Wings are just one week away from the start of their 2022-23 regular season and as they continue to make their final preparations, they have trimmed down their roster.
On Friday, the Red Wings announced they have released nine players.
Which players did the Detroit Red Wings release?
According to the Red Wings, they have released the following players, trimming their preseason roster down to 48 players.
PLAYERS ASSIGNED/RELEASED ON 10/7/22
|32
|Brian Lashoff +
|D
|L
|6-3
|210
|Albany, New York
|7/16/90
|Signed, 10/1/08
|62
|Drew Worrad +
|C
|R
|6-1
|186
|Denfield, Ontario
|6/30/97
|Professional Tryout
|67
|Joel L’Esperance +
|RW
|R
|6-2
|210
|Brighton, Michigan
|8/18/95
|Professional Tryout
|68
|John Lethemon +
|G
|L
|6-3
|189
|Northville, Michigan
|8/15/96
|Professional Tryout
|72
|Trenton Bliss +
|LW
|L
|6-1
|193
|Dallas, Texas
|3/16/98
|Professional Tryout
|75
|Cedric Lacroix +
|C
|L
|6-1
|187
|Shefford, Quebec
|11/3/94
|Professional Tryout
|76
|Tyler Spezia +
|LW
|L
|5-10
|170
|Clinton Township, Michigan
|6/7/93
|Professional Tryout
|79
|Kirill Tyutyayev +
|LW
|L
|5-9
|178
|Yekaterinburg, Russia
|8/8/00
|2019 Draft (7/190)
|95
|Tnias Mathurin
|D
|L
|6-3
|201
|Ajax, Ontario
|1/15/04
|2022 Draft (5/137)
The Red Wings have two preseason games remaining
The Red Wings have just two preseason games remaining on their schedule, both against the Toronto Maple Leafs, as they will host the Maple Leafs tonight (Friday) before traveling to Toronto on Saturday. D
Detroit will open up its 2022-23 regular season on Friday, Oct. 14 when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Here is what the Red Wings’ current preseason roster looks like:
Red Wings 2022-23 Preseason Roster
|#
|FORWARDS (25)
|POS
|S
|HGT
|WGT
|BIRTHPLACE
|BIRTHDATE
|ACQUIRED
|11
|Filip Zadina
|RW
|L
|6-0
|190
|Pardubice, Czech Republic
|11/27/99
|2018 Draft (1/6)
|14
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|L
|5-11
|185
|Mississauga, Ontario
|1/22/96
|Trade w/ STL, 11/6/19
|15
|Jakub Vrana
|LW
|L
|6-0
|190
|Prague, Czech Republic
|2/28/96
|Trade w/ WSH, 4/12/21
|18
|Andrew Copp
|C
|L
|6-1
|199
|Ann Arbor, Michigan
|7/8/94
|Signed, 7/13/22
|21
|Austin Czarnik
|C
|R
|5-9
|170
|Detroit, Michigan
|12/12/92
|Signed, 7/13/22
|22
|Matt Luff
|RW
|R
|6-3
|212
|Oakville, Ontario
|5/5/97
|Signed, 7/13/22
|23
|Lucas Raymond
|LW
|R
|5-11
|176
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|3/28/02
|2020 Draft (1/4)
|24
|Pius Suter
|C
|L
|5-11
|179
|Zurich, Switzerland
|5/24/96
|Signed, 7/28/21
|25
|Taro Hirose
|LW
|L
|5-10
|162
|Calgary, Alberta
|6/30/96
|Signed, 3/12/19
|26
|Pontus Andreasson
|C
|L
|5-10
|183
|Munkedal, Sweden
|8/24/98
|Signed, 5/16/22
|27
|Michael Rasmussen
|C
|L
|6-6
|211
|Surrey, British Columbia
|4/17/99
|2017 Draft (1/9)
|42
|Kyle Criscuolo
|C
|R
|5-9
|167
|Southampton, New Jersey
|5/5/92
|Signed, 10/9/20
|46
|Chase Pearson
|C
|L
|6-2
|200
|Alpharetta, Georgia
|8/23/97
|2015 Draft (5/140)
|48
|Givani Smith
|RW
|L
|6-2
|214
|Toronto, Ontario
|2/27/98
|2016 Draft (2/46)
|50
|Dominik Shine +
|RW
|R
|5-11
|176
|Pinckney, Michigan
|4/18/93
|Professional Tryout
|52
|Jonatan Berggren
|LW
|L
|5-11
|197
|Uppsala, Sweden
|7/16/00
|2018 Draft (2/33)
|57
|David Perron
|LW
|R
|6-1
|196
|Sherbrooke, Quebec
|5/28/88
|Signed, 7/13/22
|59
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|LW
|L
|6-1
|186
|Sudbury, Ontario
|2/24/95
|2013 Draft (2/58)
|70
|Oskar Sundqvist
|C
|R
|6-3
|220
|Boden, Sweden
|3/23/94
|Trade w/ STL, 3/21/22
|71
|Dylan Larkin
|C
|L
|6-1
|198
|Waterford, Michigan
|7/30/96
|2014 Draft (1/15)
|73
|Adam Erne
|LW
|L
|6-1
|212
|New Haven, Connecticut
|4/20/95
|Trade w/ TB, 8/14/19
|74
|Cross Hanas
|RW
|L
|6-1
|180
|Highland Village, Texas
|1/5/02
|2020 Draft (2/55)
|81
|Dominik Kubalik
|LW
|L
|6-2
|190
|Plzen, Czech Republic
|8/21/95
|Signed, 7/13/22
|85
|Elmer Soderblom
|LW
|L
|6-8
|246
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|7/5/01
|2019 Draft (6/159)
|90
|Joe Veleno
|C
|L
|6-1
|203
|Kirkland, Quebec
|1/13/00
|2018 Draft (1/30)
|#
|DEFENSEMEN (18)
|POS
|S
|HGT
|WGT
|BIRTHPLACE
|BIRTHDATE
|ACQUIRED
|2
|Olli Maatta
|D
|L
|6-2
|207
|Jyvaskyla, Finland
|8/22/94
|Signed, 7/14/22
|3
|Simon Edvinsson
|D
|L
|6-6
|209
|Kungsbacka, Sweden
|2/5/03
|2021 Draft (1/6)
|8
|Ben Chiarot
|D
|L
|6-3
|232
|Hamilton, Ontario
|5/9/91
|Signed, 7/13/22
|17
|Filip Hronek
|D
|R
|6-0
|190
|Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic
|11/2/97
|2016 Draft (2/53)
|20
|Albert Johansson
|D
|L
|6-0
|184
|Karlstad, Sweden
|1/4/01
|2019 Draft (2/60)
|28
|Gustav Lindstrom
|D
|R
|6-2
|186
|Ostervala, Sweden
|10/20/98
|2017 Draft (2/38)
|38
|Robert Hagg
|D
|L
|6-2
|210
|Uppsala, Sweden
|2/8/95
|Signed, 7/25/22
|41
|Jared McIsaac
|D
|L
|6-1
|197
|Truro, Nova Scotia
|3/27/00
|2018 Draft (2/36)
|43
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|R
|6-1
|205
|Sherwood Park, Alberta
|1/11/92
|Signed, 7/14/22
|44
|Donovan Sebrango
|D
|L
|6-1
|197
|Kingston, Ontario
|1/12/02
|2020 Draft (3/63)
|47
|Wyatt Newpower
|D
|R
|6-3
|207
|Hugo, Minnesota
|12/9/97
|Signed, 5/31/21
|49
|Seth Barton
|D
|R
|6-3
|194
|Kelowna, British Columbia
|8/18/99
|2018 Draft (3/81)
|51
|Eemil Viro
|D
|L
|6-0
|177
|Vantaa, Finland
|4/3/02
|2020 Draft (3/70)
|53
|Moritz Seider
|D
|R
|6-4
|204
|Zell, Germany
|4/6/01
|2019 Draft (1/6)
|54
|Steven Kampfer
|D
|R
|5-11
|198
|Ann Arbor, Michigan
|9/24/88
|Signed, 5/22/22
|63
|Jeremie Biakabutuka *
|D
|R
|6-4
|201
|Longueuil, Quebec
|3/5/02
|Amateur Tryout
|82
|Jordan Oesterle
|D
|L
|6-0
|187
|Dearborn Heights, Michigan
|6/25/92
|Signed, 7/28/21
|96
|Jake Walman
|D
|L
|6-2
|215
|Toronto, Ontario
|2/20/96
|Trade w/ STL 3/21/22
|#
|GOALIES (5)
|POS
|C
|HGT
|WGT
|BIRTHPLACE
|BIRTHDATE
|ACQUIRED
|33
|Sebastian Cossa
|G
|L
|6-6
|229
|Fort McMurray, Alberta
|11/21/02
|2021 Draft (1/15)
|34
|Victor Brattstrom
|G
|L
|6-5
|182
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|3/22/97
|2018 Draft (6/160)
|35
|Ville Husso
|G
|L
|6-3
|200
|Helsinki, Finland
|2/6/95
|Trade w/ STL, 7/8/22
|39
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|L
|6-0
|208
|Parma, Ohio
|1/7/96
|Trade w/ CAR, 7/22/21
|45
|Jussi Olkinuora
|G
|L
|6-3
|202
|Helsinki, Finland
|11/4/90
|Signed, 6/16/22