Detroit Red Wings release 9 players

The Detroit Red Wings are just a week away from the start of their 2022-23 season. On Friday, they announced they have trimmed their roster by nine players.

Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings are just one week away from the start of their 2022-23 regular season and as they continue to make their final preparations, they have trimmed down their roster.

On Friday, the Red Wings announced they have released nine players.

Which players did the Detroit Red Wings release?

According to the Red Wings, they have released the following players, trimming their preseason roster down to 48 players.

PLAYERS ASSIGNED/RELEASED ON 10/7/22
32 Brian Lashoff +DL6-3210Albany, New York7/16/90Signed, 10/1/08
62 Drew Worrad +CR6-1186Denfield, Ontario6/30/97Professional Tryout
67 Joel L’Esperance +RWR6-2210Brighton, Michigan8/18/95Professional Tryout
68 John Lethemon +GL6-3189Northville, Michigan8/15/96Professional Tryout
72 Trenton Bliss +LWL6-1193Dallas, Texas3/16/98Professional Tryout
75 Cedric Lacroix +CL6-1187Shefford, Quebec11/3/94Professional Tryout
76 Tyler Spezia +LWL5-10170Clinton Township, Michigan6/7/93Professional Tryout
79 Kirill Tyutyayev +LWL5-9178Yekaterinburg, Russia8/8/002019 Draft (7/190)
95 Tnias MathurinDL6-3201Ajax, Ontario1/15/042022 Draft (5/137)

The Red Wings have two preseason games remaining

The Red Wings have just two preseason games remaining on their schedule, both against the Toronto Maple Leafs, as they will host the Maple Leafs tonight (Friday) before traveling to Toronto on Saturday. D

Detroit will open up its 2022-23 regular season on Friday, Oct. 14 when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Here is what the Red Wings’ current preseason roster looks like:

Red Wings 2022-23 Preseason Roster
# FORWARDS (25)POSSHGTWGTBIRTHPLACEBIRTHDATEACQUIRED
11 Filip ZadinaRWL6-0190Pardubice, Czech Republic11/27/992018 Draft (1/6)
14 Robby FabbriCL5-11185Mississauga, Ontario1/22/96Trade w/ STL, 11/6/19
15 Jakub VranaLWL6-0190Prague, Czech Republic2/28/96Trade w/ WSH, 4/12/21
18 Andrew CoppCL6-1199Ann Arbor, Michigan7/8/94Signed, 7/13/22
21 Austin CzarnikCR5-9170Detroit, Michigan12/12/92Signed, 7/13/22
22 Matt LuffRWR6-3212Oakville, Ontario5/5/97Signed, 7/13/22
23 Lucas RaymondLWR5-11176Gothenburg, Sweden3/28/022020 Draft (1/4)
24 Pius SuterCL5-11179Zurich, Switzerland5/24/96Signed, 7/28/21
25 Taro HiroseLWL5-10162Calgary, Alberta6/30/96Signed, 3/12/19
26 Pontus AndreassonCL5-10183Munkedal, Sweden8/24/98Signed, 5/16/22
27 Michael RasmussenCL6-6211Surrey, British Columbia4/17/992017 Draft (1/9)
42 Kyle CriscuoloCR5-9167Southampton, New Jersey5/5/92Signed, 10/9/20
46 Chase PearsonCL6-2200Alpharetta, Georgia8/23/972015 Draft (5/140)
48 Givani SmithRWL6-2214Toronto, Ontario2/27/982016 Draft (2/46)
50 Dominik Shine +RWR5-11176Pinckney, Michigan4/18/93Professional Tryout
52 Jonatan BerggrenLWL5-11197Uppsala, Sweden7/16/002018 Draft (2/33)
57 David PerronLWR6-1196Sherbrooke, Quebec5/28/88Signed, 7/13/22
59 Tyler BertuzziLWL6-1186Sudbury, Ontario2/24/952013 Draft (2/58)
70 Oskar SundqvistCR6-3220Boden, Sweden3/23/94Trade w/ STL, 3/21/22
71 Dylan LarkinCL6-1198Waterford, Michigan7/30/962014 Draft (1/15)
73 Adam ErneLWL6-1212New Haven, Connecticut4/20/95Trade w/ TB, 8/14/19
74 Cross HanasRWL6-1180Highland Village, Texas1/5/022020 Draft (2/55)
81 Dominik KubalikLWL6-2190Plzen, Czech Republic8/21/95Signed, 7/13/22
85 Elmer SoderblomLWL6-8246Gothenburg, Sweden7/5/012019 Draft (6/159)
90 Joe VelenoCL6-1203Kirkland, Quebec1/13/002018 Draft (1/30)
          
# DEFENSEMEN (18)POSSHGTWGTBIRTHPLACEBIRTHDATEACQUIRED
2 Olli MaattaDL6-2207Jyvaskyla, Finland8/22/94Signed, 7/14/22
3 Simon EdvinssonDL6-6209Kungsbacka, Sweden2/5/032021 Draft (1/6)
8 Ben ChiarotDL6-3232Hamilton, Ontario5/9/91Signed, 7/13/22
17 Filip HronekDR6-0190Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic11/2/972016 Draft (2/53)
20 Albert JohanssonDL6-0184Karlstad, Sweden1/4/012019 Draft (2/60)
28 Gustav LindstromDR6-2186Ostervala, Sweden10/20/982017 Draft (2/38)
38 Robert HaggDL6-2210Uppsala, Sweden2/8/95Signed, 7/25/22
41 Jared McIsaacDL6-1197Truro, Nova Scotia3/27/002018 Draft (2/36)
43 Mark PysykDR6-1205Sherwood Park, Alberta1/11/92Signed, 7/14/22
44 Donovan SebrangoDL6-1197Kingston, Ontario1/12/022020 Draft (3/63)
47 Wyatt NewpowerDR6-3207Hugo, Minnesota12/9/97Signed, 5/31/21
49 Seth BartonDR6-3194Kelowna, British Columbia8/18/992018 Draft (3/81)
51 Eemil ViroDL6-0177Vantaa, Finland4/3/022020 Draft (3/70)
53 Moritz SeiderDR6-4204Zell, Germany4/6/012019 Draft (1/6)
54 Steven KampferDR5-11198Ann Arbor, Michigan9/24/88Signed, 5/22/22
63 Jeremie Biakabutuka *DR6-4201Longueuil, Quebec3/5/02Amateur Tryout
82 Jordan OesterleDL6-0187Dearborn Heights, Michigan6/25/92Signed, 7/28/21
96 Jake WalmanDL6-2215Toronto, Ontario2/20/96Trade w/ STL 3/21/22
          
# GOALIES (5)POSCHGTWGTBIRTHPLACEBIRTHDATEACQUIRED
33 Sebastian CossaGL6-6229Fort McMurray, Alberta11/21/022021 Draft (1/15)
34 Victor BrattstromGL6-5182Gothenburg, Sweden3/22/972018 Draft (6/160)
35 Ville HussoGL6-3200Helsinki, Finland2/6/95Trade w/ STL, 7/8/22
39 Alex NedeljkovicGL6-0208Parma, Ohio1/7/96Trade w/ CAR, 7/22/21
45 Jussi OlkinuoraGL6-3202Helsinki, Finland11/4/90Signed, 6/16/22

