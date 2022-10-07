Detroit Red Wings release 9 players

The Detroit Red Wings are just one week away from the start of their 2022-23 regular season and as they continue to make their final preparations, they have trimmed down their roster.

Featured Videos



On Friday, the Red Wings announced they have released nine players.

Which players did the Detroit Red Wings release?

According to the Red Wings, they have released the following players, trimming their preseason roster down to 48 players.

32 Brian Lashoff + D L 6-3 210 Albany, New York 7/16/90 Signed, 10/1/08 62 Drew Worrad + C R 6-1 186 Denfield, Ontario 6/30/97 Professional Tryout 67 Joel L’Esperance + RW R 6-2 210 Brighton, Michigan 8/18/95 Professional Tryout 68 John Lethemon + G L 6-3 189 Northville, Michigan 8/15/96 Professional Tryout 72 Trenton Bliss + LW L 6-1 193 Dallas, Texas 3/16/98 Professional Tryout 75 Cedric Lacroix + C L 6-1 187 Shefford, Quebec 11/3/94 Professional Tryout 76 Tyler Spezia + LW L 5-10 170 Clinton Township, Michigan 6/7/93 Professional Tryout 79 Kirill Tyutyayev + LW L 5-9 178 Yekaterinburg, Russia 8/8/00 2019 Draft (7/190) 95 Tnias Mathurin D L 6-3 201 Ajax, Ontario 1/15/04 2022 Draft (5/137)

The Red Wings have two preseason games remaining

The Red Wings have just two preseason games remaining on their schedule, both against the Toronto Maple Leafs, as they will host the Maple Leafs tonight (Friday) before traveling to Toronto on Saturday. D

Detroit will open up its 2022-23 regular season on Friday, Oct. 14 when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Here is what the Red Wings’ current preseason roster looks like:

Red Wings 2022-23 Preseason Roster