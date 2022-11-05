Detroit Red Wings release emotional video to honor 1998 Stanley Cup Champions

It has been nearly 25 years

It has been nearly 25 years since the Detroit Red Wings won their second-straight Stanley Cup, and on Saturday, the organization honored the 1998 team at Little Caesars Arena. During the 1998 Stanley Cup Final, the Red Wings defeated the Washington Capitals four games to none, making it the second year in a row that they swept their opponent to win the Cup. the Red Wings have released an emotional video to honor the 1998 Stanley Cup Champions.

Detroit Red Wings honor 1998 Stanley Cup Champions

Here is the video, broken up into four parts, of the Red Wings honoring the 1998 Stanley Cup Champions.

H/T to Bally Sports Detroit for the videos.

Featured Videos



(Part 1) The @DetroitRedWings honor the 1998 Stanley Cup champions, who have lived in team lore for the last 25 years! #LGRW I @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/BMk7vgbqCW — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 5, 2022

(Part 2) The @DetroitRedWings honor the 1998 Stanley Cup champions, who have lived in team lore for the last 25 years! #LGRW I @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/dWccJwqC0X — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 5, 2022

(Part 3) The @DetroitRedWings honor the 1998 Stanley Cup champions, who have lived in team lore for the last 25 years! #LGRW I @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/7b79EfTck8 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 5, 2022