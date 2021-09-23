Detroit Red Wings release entire 2021 Training Camp roster

The Detroit Red Wings are prepping for the upcoming 2021-22 NHL Season, and they’ll be looking to continue to take the next step in the rebuilding process that has seen GM Steve Yzerman put his mark on the franchise that he starred for on the ice for so many years.

As the team begins to gather in northern Michigan for training camp, they’ve released the entire roster that will be on hand at Center I.C.E. Arena:

Detroit’s exhibition schedule begins Wednesday, September 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks.