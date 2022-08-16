Detroit Red Wings release jersey numbers for new players

We have been wondering what the hold-up was but the Detroit Red Wings have finally released the jersey numbers for their new players for the 2022-23 season.

As you can see in the tweet below, here are the Red Wings new players, along with the numbers they will be wearing for the upcoming season.

2 – Olli Matta

8 – Ben Chiarot

18 – Andrew Copp

21 – Austin Czarnik

22 – Matt Luff

26 – Pontus Andreasson

35 – Ville Husso

38 – Robert Hagg

42 – Mark Pysyk

45 – Jussi Olkinuora

54 – Steven Kamper

57 – David Perron

81 – Dominik Kubalik

96 – Jake Walman

After the first wave of free agency, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman spoke to the media and he said he believes he improved the team.

“I think we’ve improved the team,” Yzerman said to the media in a free agency Zoom call on July 19. “But we gotta go on the ice in September and then play in October. I think we’ve addressed some needs and I’m hoping we’re a better team.”

“There’s a core of young players that has a chance to be a potentially pretty good team one day,” Yzerman said. “The players recognize it. There’s a definite need in a role like an Andrew Copp, for example, to have an impact on and off the ice in a leadership role with a group of young players who are hopefully on the rise.”

When he was asked about what he had to say to lure free agents to the Red Wings, Yzerman said there were multiple players that already had interested in coming to Hockeytown.

“The guys that I talked to, they were pretty astute,” Yzerman said. “They do their homework, and they should. They look at the team, where we are, what their role on the team is gonna be and everything that’s important to them they look into.”

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Yzerman said. “We’ve got a lot of improving left to do. But the new players coming in and with our small nucleus of remaining players with the young kids coming in, I think we’re trending in the right direction.”\

Nation, how would you rate the class of free agents that Yzerman signed during the offseason?

