45.7 F
Detroit
Friday, March 13, 2020
type here...
General Topic

Detroit Red Wings release letter to fans

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Pistons F Blake Pistons steps up big for LCA employees

Blake Griffin is the man! With the NBA suspending the season, there has been major concern amongst hourly workers at...
Read more
General TopicMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Red Wings release letter to fans

The sports world continues to come to grips with the decision of several major leagues to either postpone or...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions release OT Rick Wagner

According to the Detroit Lions, they have released offensive tackle, Rick Wagner. https://twitter.com/lions/status/1238542844043898881?s=21 https://twitter.com/rapsheet/status/1238542749596598278?s=21
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The sports world continues to come to grips with the decision of several major leagues to either postpone or outright cancel play for the time being to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Detroit Red Wings were affected with the rest of the NHL upon the decision to suspend play with the regular season winding down.

- Advertisement -

Earlier today, the team released a letter to fans:

Incredible games aren’t created without the amazing enthusiasm and excitement of you, our loyal Red Wings fans. It’s your inspired energy that fills our arena to transform any game into one of those unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime moments. Much like you, we have been continually monitoring the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus), not only here in the great state of Michigan and across the country, but around the world.

- Advertisement -

We know that the fluid nature of this situation has led to concerns and questions about the status of events scheduled to be hosted at our arena, and understandably so. We support the decision made by the National Hockey League to pause the season in the best interest of public health and safety. These are clearly decisions that have a tremendous impact on our colleagues, fans, guests, players, vendors and community, and we do not take this lightly.

We are diligently working with the NHL on plans for the remainder of the season. We will be sure to share updates with you as details become available. For now, we encourage you to hold on to your tickets as we will be providing updates regarding rescheduled games in the near future.

We remain flexible as new information becomes available and new preventative measures are established. We encourage our patrons to follow best practices as provided by the CDC and to stay home if they are showing any signs of illness.

We understand that this is a difficult time, and the news surrounding this virus is evolving. We are committed to the safety of you and the community and we will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.

Sincerely,

The Detroit Red Wings

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Lions release OT Rick Wagner
Next articleDetroit Pistons F Blake Pistons steps up big for LCA employees

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Pistons F Blake Pistons steps up big for LCA employees

Blake Griffin is the man! With the NBA suspending the season, there has been major concern amongst hourly workers at...
Read more
General Topic

Detroit Red Wings release letter to fans

Michael Whitaker - 0
The sports world continues to come to grips with the decision of several major leagues to either postpone or outright cancel play for the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release OT Rick Wagner

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they have released offensive tackle, Rick Wagner. https://twitter.com/lions/status/1238542844043898881?s=21 https://twitter.com/rapsheet/status/1238542749596598278?s=21
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate posts important message

Arnold Powell - 0
COVID-19 has literally taken over our world and it is extremely important that everyone does their part so we can eventually curb the damage...
Read more
General Topic

The Masters makes decision on 2020 golf tournament

Arnold Powell - 0
It may have taken them a little bit longer to come to their senses but on Friday morning, The Masters made the decision to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

The Masters makes decision on 2020 golf tournament

General Topic Arnold Powell - 0
It may have taken them a little bit longer to come to their senses but on Friday morning, The Masters made the decision to...
Read more

Updated: PGA Tour makes announcement that events will go on

General Topic Arnold Powell - 0
UPDATE FROM PGA: All Tour events will proceed as scheduled but without fans through the Valero Texas Open. https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1238132250702733319   UPDATE:  Alan Shipnuck has now deleted both of the...
Read more

Odds set for potential boxing match between Hunter Biden and Donald Trump Jr.

General Topic Arnold Powell - 0
Well, this is a post I never believed I would write but here it is. It is no mystery that Hunter Biden and Donald Trump...
Read more

Report: Mother to 3 of Floyd Mayweather’s children found dead

General Topic Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from TMZ, Josie Harris, who is the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather Jr., was found dead at her home on Monday...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.