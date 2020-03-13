Detroit Red Wings release letter to fans

The sports world continues to come to grips with the decision of several major leagues to either postpone or outright cancel play for the time being to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Detroit Red Wings were affected with the rest of the NHL upon the decision to suspend play with the regular season winding down.

- Advertisement -

Earlier today, the team released a letter to fans:

Incredible games aren’t created without the amazing enthusiasm and excitement of you, our loyal Red Wings fans. It’s your inspired energy that fills our arena to transform any game into one of those unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime moments. Much like you, we have been continually monitoring the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus), not only here in the great state of Michigan and across the country, but around the world.

- Advertisement -

We know that the fluid nature of this situation has led to concerns and questions about the status of events scheduled to be hosted at our arena, and understandably so. We support the decision made by the National Hockey League to pause the season in the best interest of public health and safety. These are clearly decisions that have a tremendous impact on our colleagues, fans, guests, players, vendors and community, and we do not take this lightly.

We are diligently working with the NHL on plans for the remainder of the season. We will be sure to share updates with you as details become available. For now, we encourage you to hold on to your tickets as we will be providing updates regarding rescheduled games in the near future.

We remain flexible as new information becomes available and new preventative measures are established. We encourage our patrons to follow best practices as provided by the CDC and to stay home if they are showing any signs of illness.

We understand that this is a difficult time, and the news surrounding this virus is evolving. We are committed to the safety of you and the community and we will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.

Sincerely,

The Detroit Red Wings