Detroit Red Wings release lineup for exhibition opener vs. Blackhawks

The new National Hockey League season (unofficially) gets underway tonight for the Detroit Red Wings, as they head to the Windy City to take on their former Western Conference rival Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.

Of course, it’s only the pre-season right now, but that doesn’t mean we’re not excited for the return of hockey. And as is the case every season, the exhibition schedule will give both management and fans alike the chance to catch a glimpse at players who are attempting to win full-time jobs on the roster.

The team released their anticipated lineup minutes ago on social media:

Tonight’s game begins at 8:30 PM EST, and can be listed to on AM 950 WWJ.