Detroit Red Wings release projected lines for matchup vs. Devils

On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings opened up their 2022-23 season with a 3-0 win at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens.

Up next for the Red Wings is the New Jersey Devils, who they will play on Saturday night.

What are the Detroit Red Wings’ projected lines for tonight’s game?

Just moments ago, the Red Wings released their projected lines for tonight’s game against the Devils.

Forwards

LW C RW Tyler Bertuzzi Dylan Larkin Lucas Raymond David Perron Andrew Copp Jakub Vrana Oskar Sundqvist Michael Rasmussen Elmer Söderblom Dominik Kubalik Pius Suter Adam Erne

Defense / Goalie

LD RD G Ben Chiarot Moritz Seider Alex Nedeljkovic Olli Määttä Filip Hronek Ville Husso Robert Hagg Gustav Lindstrom

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils?

On Saturday night, the Red Wings will look to remain undefeated when they travel to New Jersey to take on the New Jersey Devils.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s game:

What: Game 2 – Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

When: Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m ET

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Streaming: you have two options: you can watch with DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, or with a subscription to Bally Sports+.

Odds via Draft Kings: New Jersey -170, O/U 6.5

