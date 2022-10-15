Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings release projected lines for matchup vs. Devils

On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings opened up their 2022-23 season with a 3-0 win at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Up next for the Red Wings is the New Jersey Devils, who they will play on Saturday night.

What are the Detroit Red Wings’ projected lines for tonight’s game?

Just moments ago, the Red Wings released their projected lines for tonight’s game against the Devils.

Forwards

LWCRW
Tyler BertuzziDylan LarkinLucas Raymond
David PerronAndrew CoppJakub Vrana
Oskar SundqvistMichael RasmussenElmer Söderblom
Dominik KubalikPius SuterAdam Erne

Defense / Goalie

LDRDG
Ben ChiarotMoritz SeiderAlex Nedeljkovic
Olli MäättäFilip HronekVille Husso
Robert HaggGustav Lindstrom

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils?

On Saturday night, the Red Wings will look to remain undefeated when they travel to New Jersey to take on the New Jersey Devils.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s game:

What: Game 2 – Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

When: Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m ET

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Streaming: you have two options: you can watch with DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, or with a subscription to Bally Sports+.

Odds via Draft Kings: New Jersey -170, O/U 6.5

